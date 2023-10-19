Man shot at Roxbury Motel, police searching for suspect

Morris County authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a man at the Roxbury Motel Wednesday night.

Roxbury police responded to the motel on Route 46 after reports of a shooting at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. Officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the leg and provided medical aid at the scene.

The man, whose identity was not released by the prosecutor's office, was taken to a medical center with "severe but not life-threatening injuries." Police determined the shooter fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with the Roxbury Police Department, county sheriff's office and county prosecutor's office participating.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Roxbury Police Department at 973-48-2100. The public can also report information anonymously through Morris County Crimestoppers at 973-COP-CALL or www.copcall.org.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Roxbury Motel shooting investigation continues: police