Man shot on rural road near Turlock. Sheriff’s deputies investigating attempted homicide

An attempted homicide Monday night southeast of Turlock is being investigated by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of South Daubenberger Road shortly before 9 p.m. on an assault with a deadly weapon call. Google Maps shows the block as having one residential property on the west side of the road, and an orchard on the east. A news release from the Sheriff’s Office does not say if the shooting occurred on the residential property.

A man in his mid-20s was found suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound, the news release says. Emergency medical services staff performed first aid and summoned an air ambulance to fly the victim to a local hospital.

The man underwent surgery and is expected to survive, the release says.

“No suspect or motive information are available at this time,” it says. “Detectives continue to process their crime scene, interview witnesses and gather additional evidence.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Hankins at 209-525-7042. Tips also may be left with Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips can be submitted online at www.stancrimetips.org.