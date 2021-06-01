Man shot in Santa Fe last week remains in critical condition

Jun. 1—A man wounded in a Saturday afternoon shooting at a Cerrillos Road motel remained in critical condition Sunday, a Santa Fe police spokesman said.

Police have not yet identified the suspect in the attack, but Lt. Sean Strahon said the investigation remains active.

Officers were called Saturday to the motel on Cerrillos Road and Vegas Verdes Drive for a report of gunfire and found the victim, 59, bleeding in the parking lot.

The suspect initially was described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s who fled in a Buick sedan.