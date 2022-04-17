Man shot Saturday evening in Kansas City dies at hospital Sunday, police say

A man shot Saturday in Kansas City has died from his wounds, police said.

Officers were called just after 10:15 p.m. Saturday to a shooting in the 4300 block of Hardesty Avenue, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

Once there, police found a man inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds, Drake said. The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, died Sunday morning at the hospital, police said.

This is Kansas City’s 46th homicide this year. In the past week, nine people have been killed in the city.

Last year, Kansas City saw its second-deadliest year on record, with 157 killings, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2020, 182 people were slain, making it the worst year on record.

Anyone with information on any of the homicides, including the shooting on Hardesty Avenue, is asked to call the police department at 816-234-5043. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 in cash for information that lead to an arrest.