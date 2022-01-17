Man dies after being shot at Akron party; city's first homicide of 2022

Police lights

A man shot at a party late Saturday night in Akron and who died shortly after is the city's first homicide of 2022.

The man, 23, was leaving a party in a residence in the 600 block of Kling Street when he was shot, according to Akron police and the Summit County Medical Examiner's office. The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m.

Police said they found the man unresponsive in a driveway with a gunshot wound to the chest. This is the first homicide of 2022 in Akron, police said.

Police said based on preliminary information there was a large gathering or party at the location of the shooting.

Kling Street is in a residential neighborhood and runs from East Exchange Street near the University of Akron to Interstates 77/76. The 600 block of Kling Street is near where the road intersects with East Thornton Street, about three blocks north of the interstate.

The man was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General and pronounced dead at 12:24 p.m.

The medical examiner's office on Monday said it still needed to positively identify the man.

An autopsy will be scheduled, the medical examiner's office said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

