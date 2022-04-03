Man shot Saturday night in Minneapolis dies of injuries

A 27-year-old man shot in Minneapolis Saturday night died of his injuries on Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired about 10 p.m. Saturday found a man who had run into the backyard of a residence in the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue after being shot. Police said he died at the hospital Sunday.

Investigators later found evidence that he had been shot on the same block. No arrests have been made.

The man’s death is the city’s 18th homicide this year.

