Man shot Saturday night in a Tri-Cities residential neighborhood. The shooter fled

A man was shot Saturday night in a south Kennewick residential neighborhood, according to police reports.

Kennewick police were called to the 5900 block of West 25th Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday after several people called 911 to report a man had been shot there.

Kennewick police found a man who they said had a gunshot wound in his lower body. He was taken to a hospital and his injury did not appear to be life threatening, according to police reports.

The shooter fled before police arrived and police were continuing to search for the suspect.