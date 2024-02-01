A man was shot and search is underway for the gunman, Columbia police say

A search is underway for a gunman following an overnight shooting, the Columbia Police Department said Thursday.

A man was shot in the downtown area of the city and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.

The victim was taken to an area hospital following the shooting in the 1500 block of Washington Street, according to police. That’s in the area between Taylor Street and Gervais Street, about half a mile from the South Carolina State House.

Further information on the victim’s condition was not available. No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.