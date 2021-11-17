Man who shot a security guard outside of a West Allis bar sentenced to a 25-year prison term

A Milwaukee man who had a run-in with a security guard and then shot him outside a West Allis bar has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Terrance Phipps, 31, was sentenced Monday, in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Judge David Feiss sentenced Phipps to 25 years in prison, including a term of initial confinement of 12½ years followed by 12½ years of extended supervision, according to online court records.

As part of a plea agreement reached Sept. 20, Phipps pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide while using a dangerous weapon in connection with the incident at the Spot Lite bar, 6426 W. Greenfield Ave.

A charge of possession of a firearm by a felon was dismissed but read into the record.

According to the criminal complaint, West Allis police were dispatched to the bar at about 2:31 a.m. Jan. 7 for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man lying on his back outside the bar next to a motorcycle, with gunshot wounds to one leg and both arms.

The man, who had been working security at the bar, was taken to Froedtert Hospital, where he was treated for 14 bullet wounds to his arms and left leg, a fractured arm and a superficial wound on his head.

Phipps and the man had previous encounters earlier in the evening, according to the complaint.

When Phipps came into the bar, he seemed upset when the man asked him to pay a $3 cover charge. About 30 to 40 minutes later, the two exchanged words after they bumped shoulders while passing each other near the entrance of the bar, the complaint said.

As part of the sentence, Phipps was also ordered to pay the victim $4,056.77 in restitution.

The conditions of extended supervision include maintaining no contact with the victim, successfully completing an anger management program, undergoing an AODA assessment and complying with recommended treatment and maintaining absolute sobriety.

