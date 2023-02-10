Man shot in September shooting in Salisbury faces charges

An arrest has been made in a Sept. 11, 2022, shooting near a Royal Farms in Salisbury, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

John Nelson, 37, was arrested on Feb. 8 in relation to a shooting that took place near the gas station at 1150 Pemberton Drive in Salisbury.

On Sept. 11, members of the Salisbury Police Department responded to the Royal Farms in reference to a shooting. Police located a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound, and during the investigation, detectives discovered that he had been involved in an exchange of gunfire with unknown subjects at the time.

Police said they recovered a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun which was linked to the man identified as John Nelson. As a result of Nelson's criminal history making him a prohibited person from possessing a regulated firearm and his involvement with the shooting, he was later charged and arrested on Feb. 8.

Nelson faces two counts of firearm possession with a felony conviction, two counts of regulated firearm: illegal possession and one count of handgun on person, with additional charges pending.

The case remains under investigation.

