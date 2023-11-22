Man shot at Serenity Towers, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is on the run after a man was shot at Serenity Towers Tuesday night, Memphis Police say.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting at 400 South Highland Street at 6:28 p.m.

The victim was located and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a blue Chrysler 300. They said the suspect is known to the victim.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

