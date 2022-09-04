Man shot, seriously hurt, in River North: fire department

Shots rang out in the heart of the River North neighborhood on Saturday night — hitting a man in his face and leaving him in serious condition, officials said.

Paramedics were called to the intersection of LaSalle and Illinois streets for a person shot at 8:57 p.m., said Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Langford.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his left cheek and was taken in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Langford said.

Police had no information.

