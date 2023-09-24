Man shot, seriously injured inside Gardner liquor store

GARDNER — An unidentified suspect is under arrest after a shooting Saturday night at a liquor store, according to police.

It happened at 7 p.m. at Gardner Spirits at 5 East Broadway. Police, firefighters and EMS used “life-saving measures” to save an adult male who was shot, according to a police press release. The man was sent to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with serious injuries.

Gardner police and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident.

A post on the liquor store’s Facebook page said that due to the quick action of store staff, police were on the scene in minutes.

“This incident appears to be an intentional act involving 2 men,” the post said.

Gardner Liquors closed early Saturday night after the shooting, and is expected to reopen 10 a.m. Sunday.

