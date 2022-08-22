Man shot, seriously injured in Norfolk’s Berkley neighborhood

A man sustained life-threatening injuries in a mid-day shooting in Norfolk’s Berkley neighborhood, police say.

Norfolk police were dispatched to a reported shooting around 11:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Mahone Avenue.

A man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Additional details and suspect information were not immediately available. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to submit an anonymous tip to the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com