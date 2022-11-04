Man shot, seriously injured in Sacramento’s Valley Hi neighborhood, police say

A man was shot and seriously wounded Friday afternoon in Sacramento’s Valley Hi / North Laguna neighborhood, police said.

Law enforcement personnel responded shortly before 12:30 p.m. to the 7800 block of Center Parkway following a report of a shooting, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Chad Lewis said.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Lewis said.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available. Police continued to “actively” investigate Friday afternoon, Lewis said.