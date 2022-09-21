Man shot several times at Clayton County motel, police say
Clayton County police are searching for a shooter and his car after they say a man was shot several times at a motel.
Officers were called to the Motel 6 on Southside Commercial Parkway overnight in reference to someone being shot.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot several times. He was taken to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.
Witnesses told police that the suspect drove away in a silver Honda Accord without any tags.
Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motives.
