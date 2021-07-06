Man shot several times by gunman in Bronx
Surveillance video shows the suspect following the 34-year-old victim, before taking out a gun and opening fire.
The NYPD is trying to identify a suspect who attacked a bus driver on Staten Island.
Police say a suspect in a dark-colored sedan shot into a group of people leaving Atomic Bottle on Richmond early Monday morning.
Surveillance video shows the moment a gas station clerk rushed to help the gunshot victim. She said he was determined to stay alive.
Cases of Iremamber Sykap and Lindani Myeni have challenged the state’s view of itself as a ‘mixing pot’ free of discrimination At least seven protests have been held in Honolulu since April demanding police reform and accountability. Photograph: Caleb Jones/AP In April, as many Americans sat glued to their screens watching the trial of Derek Chauvin, two fatal police shootings in Honolulu went largely unnoticed. The killings of Iremamber Sykap, a Micronesian teeenager shot by an officer eight ti
The suspect is believed to have murdered three people at Pinetree Country Club, including Eugene Siller who would have turned 47 on Wednesday.
GoFundMeAn incident at a country club that left a pro golfer dead turns out to have been a triple homicide, police said Sunday.Two more bodies were found in the bed of a white Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck that was left on the green at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia, WSB-TV reports. Few details have emerged about the incident that occurred around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, and authorities have not released any motive.“We are truly heartbroken to hear about the senseless murder that too
While COVID-19's surge has ebbed, violence is on the rise across the United States. There has been a rash of gun violence in what President Joe Biden called an "epidemic," including several public mass shootings, increases in incidents in major metropolitan areas and an uptick in road rage clashes. Federal authorities saw that swell in violence spurred on by COVID's hardships coming -- before the pandemic even got into full swing.
The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (6 July) confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 62,640.
Chris Paul walked up the stairs and took a seat in front of the NBA Finals logo, a climb that took him 16 years to complete. The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are used to enduring long waits. “Walking into here, seeing Mr. Larry on every poster," Suns center Deandre Ayton said, referring to the Larry O'Brien Trophy, "it gave me goosebumps.”
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Shutterstock/GettyBRISTOL, England—In a move that would force a hundred dancers into unemployment, a British city council is pushing a proposal for an all-out ban on strip clubs.The proposal, introduced in Bristol in March, would force the only two strip clubs in the city to shut down—and has prompted strippers to flood the inboxes of local politicians and self-described gender equality experts who have been pushing for the ban.One recipient for such message
“This is a reminder that COVID-19 is still here and we have to take precautions,” the health director said.
Authorities say they have arrested a New Jersey bank robbery suspect seen on surveillance video as a red dye pack explodes during his escape. (July 5)
The U.S. troops left behind a piece of the World Trade Center they buried 20 years ago in a country that could descend into civil war without them.The quiet departure from Bagram Airbase came as the Taliban insurgency ramps up its offensive throughout the country after peace talks sputtered.Locals living in the shadow of the base and in nearby Kabul were left ruing the past and bracing for what comes next.
The Celtics star is gearing up for Gold with Team USA in Tokyo.
Preston Padden, who served under Murdoch as Fox's president of network distribution for seven years, slammed his old workplace in a Daily Beast op-ed.
UFC and MMA fighters' patriotism was in full force in a variety of ways for Independence Day in the U.S.
SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -The death toll from a collapsed Miami-area condominium rose to 28 on Monday after the controlled demolition of the remainder of the building on Sunday night enabled rescuers to expand their search, officials said. Earlier in the day, officials reported pulling three other bodies from the wreckage. Another 117 people remained missing 11 days after the 12-story residential building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, prompting a search-and-rescue effort that has continued almost around the clock, pausing only for bad weather, dangerous shifting of the rubble, and the demolition.
Raiders OT Brandon Parker on roster bubble heading into 2021
(Bloomberg) -- New York City could find out who its next mayor is likely to be when the Board of Elections on Tuesday releases the long-awaited results of as many as 125,794 absentee ballots in the city’s Democratic primary race.The results may still not be the final say as the board continues to review disputed ballots. It has said it may not certify results before July 12. But Tuesday’s release could add clarity to a race that remains too close to call: No candidate won an overwhelming majorit
Matthew McConaughey thinks the United States's development is alright, alright, alright.