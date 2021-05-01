Man shot several times inside Fresno Thai restaurant after argument escalates

Police say two men were in an argument when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other several times.

Video Transcript

WARREN ARMSTRONG: And we begin with that breaking news out of Central Fresno tonight where gunfire erupted inside of a restaurant.

JESSICA HARRINGTON: One man was shot several times and immediately rushed to the hospital. Action News reporter Gilbert Magallon joins us now live from community Regional Medical Center with more on the victim, and how police say this all unfolded. Gilbert.

GILBERT MAGALLON: Well, Warren, Jessica, officers say the victim a man in his 20s is expected to survive as mentioned after being shot several times in the upper body. Meanwhile, they're still searching for the gunman.

That shooting as mentioned that happened at a Thai restaurant in Central Fresno located near first in McKinley just before 8:30 tonight. Detectives say two men got into a disagreement inside the business while several people were dining in. The argument escalated and one of the men pulled out a gun firing several rounds.

The victim was shot at least once. As chaos ensued, the shooter ran away. Officers say fortunately no one else was hurt. Based on witness statements, detectives don't believe the two men knew each other. Now at the moment, investigators are still working to gather more information, more details and trying to determine what led up to this conflict. They're hoping that surveillance video will give them better insight. For now, in downtown Fresno, Gilbert Magallon, ABC 30 Action News.

