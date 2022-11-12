Man shot several times in North Memphis, MPD says

A man was hurt in a shooting in North Memphis early Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Vollintine Avenue and North Bellevue Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds, police said.

At 12:15 am, officers responded to the area of Vollintine Ave and Bellevue Ave regarding a shooting. Officers located one male victim who had several gunshot wounds. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. No one is in custody. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/XUcnECeCTt — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 12, 2022

The shooting victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No one has been arrested at this time, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 with tips.

