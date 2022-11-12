Man shot several times in North Memphis, MPD says

A man was hurt in a shooting in North Memphis early Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:15 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Vollintine Avenue and North Bellevue Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds, police said.

The shooting victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No one has been arrested at this time, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 with tips.

