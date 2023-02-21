Man shot several times by someone who tried to rob him in Arlington, Jacksonville police say

A man was shot multiple times Tuesday morning after police say someone tried to rob him at gunpoint.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said around 7:30 a.m., the victim got into a car at the Cimarron Apartments on Arlington River Drive.

A subject approached the man, pointed a handgun and demanded “property,” JSO Lt. Shivers said.

Shivers said the subject fired multiple shots, but the man was able to drive away and get to a safe location to call 911.

The man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, but Shivers said his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Another uninvolved vehicle and a building was hit during the shooting, but no one else was injured, Shivers said.

JSO said it is not known at this time if the victim and suspect knew each other. It is also not yet known how many total shots were fired, or the “property” that the suspect was trying to get from the victim.

