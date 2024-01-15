Man shot several times while walking home in northeast Atlanta, police still searching for suspects

Atlanta Police are searching for suspects after a shooting left a man injured while he was on his way home.

Police said on Saturday night around 11:47, police were called out to Dupree Avenue Northeast about a person shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They arrived at the scene to find a 45-year-old man who had been shot several times.

APD said as the victim was walking home, the suspects drove down the road and shot him several times.

The suspects left the scene immediately after the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim was taken to the hospital alert and breathing.

Police are still searching for the suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: