Man shot, severely injured on Poplar Ave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in East Memphis Friday night, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting at Ridgeway Loop and Poplar Avenue at 10:13 p.m.

Police say a man was located on the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

