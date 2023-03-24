Man shot by sheriff’s deputies near Franklin Pierce High School; bomb squad called out

A man who was reportedly holding a grenade Friday morning on train tracks east of a high school near Parkland was shot and killed by Pierce County deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the object he was holding was actually a grenade. Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss initially said the man was down, and a bomb squad had been called to the scene near Franklin Pierce High School, located at 11002 18th Avenue East. In an update shared on Twitter, the department said the man had died.

112th Street East was shut down between Portland Avenue and 18th Avenue while law enforcement and emergency responders were on scene.

Deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department inspect the scene where a man holding a grenade was shot by a deputy on the train tracks near 112th Street East in Midland on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Moss said deputies responded at about 9:10 a.m. for a 911 call reporting threats. He said deputies shot the man about an hour later. He wouldn’t go into further detail about the initial 911 call or what led to the shooting. In a video posted to the department’s Twitter, Moss said deputies followed the man on the train tracks until just beyond 112th Street East, when deputies called out shots fired.

The high school and Ford Middle School, located just north of state Route 512, were put on modified lockdown, school district spokesperson Joel Zylstra said. Typically, modified lockdowns mean entrances to the building and classrooms are locked but instruction continues. He said school resource officers notified the district of the police activity, and the lockdowns began at about 10:30 a.m. Zylstra said there was no reason to believe the incident was a threat to the high school.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will investigate the shooting, Moss said. That team investigates police uses of deadly force in the county.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.