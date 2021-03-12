Man shot with shotgun in east Fort Worth in possible drug deal gone bad, police say

Jack Howland
·1 min read

A man was shot in the groin area, with a shotgun, in his east Fort Worth garage late Thursday night during a possible drug deal gone bad, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

He indicated there were three male suspects, all of whom were at large as of Friday morning, police said.

Units were dispatched to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Avenue G around midnight, according to a police call log. The caller’s husband was reportedly shot in the garage.

Officers confirmed the man was shot in the groin area. They began investigating the incident as a possible drug deal gone bad, police said, because the victim had a large bag of weed in the garage.

Robbery detectives and gun violence detectives are investigating the shooting, police said.

Recommended Stories

  • SFUSD grapples with learning losses of disadvantaged students

    In San Francisco, Pacific Islanders, followed by Middle Eastern, Hispanic, Japanese, Native American, Black, Vietnamese, Filipino and Chinese students suffered the greatest losses. Those in Foster Care, English learners and homeless kids also saw a marked decline.

  • Uber Attack Suspect Arrested In Las Vegas; Other Says She'll Surrender

    Malaysia King and Arna Kimiai coughed on their San Francisco driver and pepper-sprayed him after he stopped their ride for refusing to wear a mask, police said.

  • Woman arrested after coughing attack on San Francisco Uber driver

    24-year-old apprehended and another to turn herself in amid outrage at assault seen in viral video

  • Biden's COVID-19 aid package works out to spending $43,000 a second until 2022

    President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan on Thursday night, right before addressing the nation on the next steps in the COVID-19 pandemic fight. The White House and Treasury Department say the $1,400 stimulus checks for most Americans will start arriving in bank accounts this weekend, but the other $1.5 trillion won't be as easy to disburse, The Associated Press reports. "Biden must spend an average of $3.7 billion every day for the rest of this year. That's $43,000 every second of every day until midnight chimes on 2022." The ARP's continuation of enhanced unemployment benefits will also be easy to distribute, thanks to systems set up to manage the previous $4 trillion in pandemic aid. "But other elements are trickier," AP notes, like the new system of monthly payments for parents of children 17 and younger, expected to begin in July. "The real troubles are going to show up in these new tax credit programs,"said Douglas Holtz-Eakin, the Republican economist who now heads the center-right American Action Forum. "Can the IRS administer this new monthly payment to tens of millions of American families?" No congressional Republicans voted for the law, and the price tag was among their chief objections. "Some people are saying this is too much, that the economy's going to overheat ... that there's going to be money falling from the sky," MSNBC's Chris Hayes told White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain on Thursday night. "What is your response to people with those worries?" Klain argued the size of the legislation matches the needs of the extraordinary moment. "Chris, we have 10 million people who, a year into this, still don't have jobs," Klain said. "We have, today, the 52nd consecutive week record-high initial unemployment claims. We have in this country food lines that are miles long. It's long past time for this country to step up and do what we need to do to help those people who are hurting" and in the process, grow the economy. More stories from theweek.comThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folderThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

  • China hits back at US criticism of Hong Kong election change

    A Chinese official hit back Friday at U.S. criticism of planned election law changes in Hong Kong, noting the chaos surrounding the recent American presidential election. Semi-autonomous Hong Kong is an internal Chinese issue that no foreign country has the right to interfere in, said Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council. “I don’t know that after the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, how the U.S. has such moral capital to point fingers at the election institutions of Hong Kong,” he said.

  • The latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folder

    Donald Trump, then president, called Frances Watson, the lead investigator in Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's (R) office, on Dec. 23 to encourage her to look for voter fraud in specific counties, telling her "when the right answer comes out, you'll be praised." The gist of Trump's conversation, which preceded Trump's covertly recorded call with Raffensperger himself, was reported in The Washington Post back in January, but The Wall Street Journal obtained and published the audio on Wednesday. The Post followed suit on Thursday. Back in January, "state officials said they did not believe that a recording existed," the Post reports. "Officials located the recording on a trash folder on Watson's device while responding to a public records request, according to a person familiar with the situation." Trump lost Georgia by about 12,000 votes, and in between several false claims that he actually won the state, he urged Watson to check signatures on mail-in ballot envelopes against signatures two years ago, especially in Atlanta's Fulton County. "If you go back two years — and if you can get to Fulton, you're going to find things that are going to be unbelievable," Trump said. "Fulton is the mother lode, you know, as the expression goes." That was an "apparent attempt to inflate the numbers of nonmatching signatures" in a Democratic stronghold, the Post explains. "In Georgia and Florida in 2018, thousands of eligible voters saw their ballots rejected because officials checked their signatures against one on file that was older, and the voters' signatures had evolved in the intervening time." Trump also urged Watson's team to continue investigating past Christmas, "because you know we have that date of the 6th, which is a very important date." (Jan. 6 did, in fact, turn out to be an important date.) Watson appears to try to end the call several times, telling Trump at one point that she's "honored that you called" but also frankly "shocked that you would take time to do that." Trump's defenders argued that on both the Watson and Raffensperger calls, the president of the United States was just calling state election officials to check in on what he truly believed was vote fraud, Aaron Blake writes at the Post. "The problem with the argument is that Trump repeatedly indicated he was less interested in finding all supposed fraud than in finding the amount and the specific culprits that would overturn the result." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewNovavax says its COVID-19 vaccine prevents severe cases from U.K., South African variants

  • AOC says Republicans ‘took a week to read Cat in the Hat’ while Democrats passed Covid relief

    Republicans protested ‘cancel culture’ as the Seuss estate pulled out six books from publication

  • Politics latest news: 'Unique' factors behind post-Brexit plunge in exports 'starting to unwind', claims David Frost

    Boris Johnson to rule out second Scottish independence referendum Taxes will remain high to fund public spending, Sunak suggests European countries criticised for suspending AstraZeneca Fraser Nelson: No 10 needs to admit a third wave could happen Coronavirus latest news: Virus transmission falls by 30pc after vaccination Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson's Europe adviser David Frost has said the 40 per cent drop in exports to the UK in the month after Brexit was caused by a "unique" set of factors that are "starting to unwind". Figures publihsed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today show that overall goods exports from the UK fell by £5.3 billion - 19.3 per cent. That was driven by a £5.6 billion, or 40.7 per cent, plunge in exports of goods to the EU. But while Brexit played a factor, Lord Frost insisted that stockpiling and lockdown were also behind the drop in cross-border trade. The newly-promoted Cabinet Office minister said that January's "unique combination of factors made it inevitable that we would see some unusual figures", but insisted that "caution should be applied". He added: "These effects are starting to unwind. The latest information indicates that overall freight volumes between the UK and the EU have been back to their normal levels for over a month now, ie since the start of February." Follow the latest updates below.

  • U.S. House Republicans may follow Democrats in rebooting shamed 'earmarks'

    U.S. House Republicans are weighing whether to join Democrats in getting back into "earmarks" - the practice of loading spending bills with legislators' pet projects - and a decision is expected this week, two sources familiar with the process said . The sources said Republicans in the House of Representatives deliberated on the issue twice this week, and sentiment is growing toward embracing earmarks roughly a decade after the party decided to scrap the long-standing practice amid a raft of high-profile controversies. Democrats who control the House agreed to bring back earmarks this year.

  • Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing

    The streaming platform is requiring some users to verify they're authorised to access the account.

  • Even more evidence shows vaccinated people are unlikely to transmit the coronavirus or get asymptomatic infections

    A new study shows that Pfizer's shot prevents asymptomatic infections almost as well as symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

  • Rick Scott is heading to Mar-a-Lago. Here’s what he’ll say to Trump

    Rick Scott was the only member of Senate Republican leadership to vote in favor of overturning 2020 election results to favor former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud, and now the Florida Republican will be the first member of Senate GOP leadership to meet face-to-face with the former president at his Palm Beach club.

  • Prince William's latest comments on Harry and Meghan's interview show he's more loyal to the monarchy than his own brother

    Prince William hasn't spoken with Prince Harry since his CBS interview. The lack of communication isn't surprising given the tension between them.

  • Big finish sends Garcia to big lead at Players Championship

    Sergio Garcia rushed to the first tee and raced to the finish line Thursday in The Players Championship. Most importantly, he avoided the kind of wreck that allowed the TPC Sawgrass to live up to its reputation as the course where anything can happen to anyone at any time. Garcia thought he had plenty of time to get from the range to the 10th tee to start his round.

  • Biden aims for quicker shots, 'independence from this virus'

    One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, President Joe Biden pledged in his first prime-time address to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1 and raised the possibility of beginning to "mark our independence from this virus” by the Fourth of July. Speaking in the White House East Room Thursday night, Biden honored the “collective suffering” of Americans over the past year in his 24-minute address and then offered them a vision for a return to a modicum of normalcy this summer.

  • Emirates' president continues to slam Boeing and its leadership over the 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner scandals

    Sir Tim Clark frequently says that Boeing leadership needs to "get themselves sorted out" as its newest aircraft continue to be plagued by issues.

  • Every living former president has urged Americans to get vaccinated in a new ad series - apart from Trump, who's demanding credit for the vaccine

    While COVID-19 vaccines were developed during his presidency, Trump's pandemic response and vaccination rollout have been considered failures.

  • Judy Greer says she sometimes forgets she's in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because she doesn't have a superpower

    The actress, who played Maggie in the “Ant-Man” movies, also told Insider that she hasn’t been approached yet about being in the upcoming third film.

  • N Korean defectors struggle to send money home amid pandemic

    For the first time in years, Choi Bok-hwa didn’t get her annual birthday call from her mother in North Korea. Each January, Choi’s mother had climbed a mountain and used a broker's smuggled Chinese cellphone to call South Korea to wish her happy birthday and arrange a badly needed money transfer. Choi, who hasn't sent money or talked to her 75-year-old mother since May, believes the silence is linked to the pandemic, which led North Korea to shut its borders tighter than ever and impose some of the world’s toughest restrictions on movement.

  • Trump Taps Nevada ‘Stop the Steal’ Lawyer to Defend Him in Civil Rights Suit

    Alex Edelman/GettyFormer President Trump has chosen Jesse Binnall, a Republican lawyer who filed a lawsuit attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Nevada, to represent him in a lawsuit that alleges he violated the 1871 Ku Klux Klan act by inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.Mississippi Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson and the NAACP filed the suit in February against Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and the Oath Keepers militia, alleging that they “conspired to incite an assembled crowd” in Washington, D.C. to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6 and disrupt the counting of electoral votes.Court documents filed in the lawsuit on Thursday show that Jesse Binnall will represent Trump in the suit.Binnall represented former Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn alongside Sidney Powell in his criminal trial for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Flynn was subsequently pardoned.More recently, Binnall was involved in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election with a lawsuit against election officials in Nevada. He testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee in December and claimed that 42,000 people voted more than once during Nevada’s 2020 election—a claim since debunked by fact-checkers.Binnall is also representing Defending the Republic, a legal organization founded by Sidney Powell to pursue lawsuits that sought to overturn election results from the election, in a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Powell and the legal group.On Twitter, Binnall is a vocal conservative and member of the MAGA faithful. On Jan. 6, as Congress tallied up President Joe Biden’s electoral victory, Binnall echoed Trump’s disdain for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who the former president viewed as disloyal for his refusal to prevent the certification of Biden’s win.“He is going to be the minority leader because he’s a coward and turning a blind eye to voter fraud. Any Senator that continues to support his leadership should be thrown out,” Binnall tweeted.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.