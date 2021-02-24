Man shot by son dies in hospital, Sitka police say

Tess Williams, Anchorage Daily News, Alaska

Feb. 24—A man who was shot by his son last week in the Sitka area died after he was medevaced to Seattle, according to the Sitka Police Department.

Late on Feb. 14, police were called to a Kasiana Island home for a report of a shooting, according to a probable cause statement signed by Sgt. Gary Cranford. When officers arrived at the home, 28-year-old Patrick O'Brien told them he had shot his father in the head with a .357 revolver during an argument, the statement said.

Cranford wrote that 63-year-old James O'Brien had severe injuries to his face and head. James O'Brien was having difficulty breathing because of the injuries, the statement said. He was flown to a hospital in Seattle, the police department wrote on Facebook.

Officials were notified Sunday that James O'Brien had died.

Patrick O'Brien had been drinking before the fight and shooting began, and the probable cause statement said his blood alcohol content was nearly double the legal limit allowed to drive. He had taken cellphones away from his family members during the fight so they would not be able to call for help, the statement said.

O'Brien was arrested on Feb. 14 and is facing a felony charge of first-degree assault and misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault, interfering with a domestic violence report and misconduct involving weapons.

An autopsy will determine if additional charges will be filed against Patrick O'Brien, police said.

Recommended Stories

  • One dead and another injured in shooting, Columbia police say

    No arrests have been made in the fatal shooting that remains under investigation.

  • Seattle CEO's words stoke fire, frustration for players, PA

    As far as Anthony Rizzo is concerned, Kevin Mather simply said the quiet part out loud. Mather, the CEO and president of the Seattle Mariners, resigned Monday after video surfaced of a speech he gave to a Rotary Club this month in which he made insensitive comments about several current and former players. Cubs star Kris Bryant filed and lost a grievance against Chicago alleging the club intentionally manipulated his service time when it kept him in Triple-A for two weeks prior to his major league debut in 2015.

  • 8-month-old shot in head by dad during fight between parents, Tennessee police say

    The child’s father is now wanted on charges related to the shooting.

  • Hail Plummets Down in Seattle, Washington

    Hail fell in Seattle, Washington, on February 23, with additional reports of rain.Footage taken by Twitter user @OnAirJustin shows hail hitting a roof with the city’s iconic Space Needle in the background.The National Weather Service had reported hail and showers in the area on February 23. Credit: @OnAirJustin via Storyful

  • Trash fills Bosnia river faster than workers can pull it out

    VISEGRAD, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Environmental activists in Bosnia are warning that tons of garbage floating down the Balkan country’s rivers are endangering the local ecosystem and people’s health. The Drina River, located on the border between Bosnia and Serbia, has been covered for weeks with trash that has piled up faster than the authorities can clear it out. Weeks of wet winter weather that swelled the Drina and its tributaries pulled plastic bottles, rusty barrels, used tires, old furniture and other rubbish into the water.

  • Oklahoma man released early from prison accused in 3 deaths

    An Oklahoma man who had been released early from prison in January as part of a mass commutation effort is now accused of three killings, including the death of a neighbor whose heart he cut out, authorities said. A judge denied bail Tuesday for Lawrence Paul Anderson, who faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault and one count of maiming for the attack this month in Chickasha, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Anderson is accused of killing Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 41, and cutting out her heart.

  • The most expensive outfits royals have worn, from $75,000 gowns to $4,000 coats

    With unfettered access to luxury brands and designer looks, royals often wear outfits with hefty price tags.

  • Hyundai to replace 82,000 electric-vehicle batteries over fire risk

    The South Korean carmaker is replacing batteries for huge numbers of Kona electric cars.

  • Daniel Kaluuya said he wasn't invited to the 'Get Out' world premiere: 'that's the industry'

    Kaluuya said he was shooting "Black Panther" and even cleared his schedule to attend the premiere but no one invited him.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry never intended to leave the royal family

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they will continue to support their royal patronages despite not being allowed to do so as royals.

  • AOC joins backlash over Biden child migrant camp: ‘This is not okay’

    Joe Biden had promised to take steps to end child migrant detention facilities

  • FDA releases new data on J&J's single-dose coronavirus vaccine, says it is safe and effective

    The one-dose vaccine was safe and particularly effective at preventing severe illness, according to documents released Wednesday by US regulators.

  • Victim That South Dakota AG ‘Didn’t See’ Came Through His Windshield, Investigators Say

    Andrew Harrer/GettySIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has maintained since his fatal crash last fall that he didn’t see what he’d hit—but a newly released video of his police interview has revealed that the victim’s face literally “came through” his windshield.In videos released late Tuesday by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, investigators can be seen challenging Ravnsborg’s claim that he didn’t see what it was he struck during the crash on Sept. 12, 2020. Ravnsborg was driving home from a Republican Party event that night when he struck and killed 55-year-old Joe Boever. Boever’s body was only found a day later, however, after Ravnsborg initially called 911 to report only that he’d hit “something” that he thought could have been a deer.During an interrogation on Sept. 30, investigators noted Boever’s glasses were found inside Ravnsborg’s 2011 Ford Taurus.“That means his face came through your windshield,” said a North Dakota Bureau of Investigation agent, one of two who questioned Ravnsborg for more than three hours in a pair of sessions.“His face is in your windshield,” the agent said as Ravnsborg groans. “Think about it.”Ravnsborg said he didn’t see the glasses, either, even when he later went through the front seat looking for an insurance card to show to Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek, who lives near the crash site and responded to the 911 call.The agent said the broken glasses found inside Ravnsborg’s car belonged to Boever, who was walking into Highmore when he was struck and killed.Ravnsborg also was asked why he didn’t see a flashlight Boever was carrying when the crash occurred at 10:24 p.m. When the agents arrived from North Dakota, it was still on, shining “like a beacon,” they said.The agents also told Ravnsborg they knew he was on the shoulder of the road when the crash occurred. He did not have an explanation for why he was there.The investigators also noted he had made calls and looked at websites while he was driving from the Republican Party event in Redfield back to Pierre, the state capital. Ravnsborg had clicked on a Real Clear Politics story on Joe Biden and China just before the crash. He told investigators he had set the phone down before the impact.“I believe I did not do anything wrong,” Ravnsborg said. “I did not see him or anything. I did not know it was a man until the next day.”The videos were part of a collection of information released Tuesday, more than five months after the crash.South Dakota Attorney General Charged in Fatal Car CrashThe Republican official, who was charged last week with three misdemeanors—careless driving, failure to remain in his lane, and talking on a cellphone while driving, albeit prior to the crash—has been asked to resign by Gov. Kristi Noem, and articles of impeachment have been introduced in the legislature.So far, Ravnsborg—pronounced “Rounds-berg”—said he would not step down.“The Attorney General does not intend to resign. At no time has this issue impeded his ability to do the work of the office,” a statement released Tuesday by his private spokesman said. “Instead, he has handled some of the largest settlements and legislative issues the state has ever been through.”“As an attorney and a Lt. Colonel in the Army Reserves, AG Ravnsborg has fought for the rule of law and personal liberties and would hope that he is afforded the same right and courtesy.”Noem, a first-term Republican, said it’s time for Ravnsborg to go.“Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the attorney general should resign,” she said in a statement. “I have reviewed the material we are releasing, starting today, and I encourage others to review it as well.”Legislators from both parties are calling for his impeachment or resignation.State Rep. Will Mortenson (R-Sioux Falls), filed impeachment articles Tuesday afternoon, with House Majority Leader Kent Peterson (R-Salem) and Minority Leader Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls) offering support.There were two articles of impeachment, one for the fatal crash, the other for Ravnsborg’s statements and actions in reporting the crash and during the investigation.“Following the collision, including during his reporting of the collision and the resulting investigation, Jason Ravnsborg undertook actions unbecoming the Attorney General,” article two states. “Jason Ravnsborg’s statements and actions failed to meet the standard of the Office of the Attorney General.”Boever’s cousin, Nick Nemec, who has served as a family spokesman, said he was “appalled” by these revelations.“To me, it sounds like a case of hit-and-run, even though he called a cop,” Nemec told The Daily Beast. “The cop was incompetent or was in collusion, I don’t know which.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Republican leaders want to avoid a party civil war. Trump might have other ideas.

    In a two-page memo addressed to GOP donors, voters, leaders, and activists, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) declared: "The Republican Civil War is now canceled." It isn't clear if his fellow Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, are listening. Scott is chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and in the memo, first obtained by Fox News, he writes that Democrats control the White House, Senate, and House, but Republicans have a path to victory in 2022. To win, the GOP must move on from the "impeachment show" and stop with the infighting, he said, adding that a Republican Civil War "does not need to be true, should not be true, and will not be true." While Scott wants unity, not all Republicans are on the same page. After Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 House Republican, voted to impeach Trump last month, she was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party and asked to resign. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) voted to acquit Trump, but still said there is "no question that former President Trump bears responsibility" for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. This remark roused Trump, who had been flying under the radar during the trial. He called McConnell a "dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack," and said if Republican senators "are going to stay with him, they will not win again. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again." Three GOP senators are retiring in 2022 — Richard Burr (N.C.), Pat Toomey (Pa.), and Rob Portman (Ohio) — and Scott has said the NRSC will support the remaining incumbents from primary challenges. Trump is letting people know he isn't done with McConnell, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted Tuesday. Last week, Trump and former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) met for golf and dinner, and people briefed on the day told Haberman "it did not go well." Trump reportedly had "retribution" on his mind, and was focused on McConnell and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who did not go along with Trump's plot to overturn Georgia's election results. Perdue had been contemplating running again in 2022, but said Tuesday he won't. Although no longer in office, Trump still has the support of a majority of Republicans. A Suffolk University/USA Today poll of 1,000 Trump supporters conducted last week found that 46 percent would ditch the Republican Party and join a Trump party if he started one, with 27 percent saying they wouldn't and the rest undecided. A majority said they had more loyalty to Trump than the GOP, and 50 percent said the Republican Party should become "more loyal to Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpAmy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearingWHO's COVAX program delivers 1st COVID-19 vaccines

  • Thousands celebrate reinstatement of Nepal's Parliament

    Thousands of anti-government protesters threw confetti and chanted slogans in Nepal’s capital on Wednesday to celebrate Parliament's reinstatement by the Supreme Court. The court order was major blow to troubled Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, who dissolved the legislature in December because of a feud within the governing Nepal Communist Party. The jubilant demonstrators applauded the court's decision and demanded Oli's immediate dismissal.

  • White House: No 'Plan B' on Neera Tanden nomination

    The White House says it continues to stand by Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, despite the opposition of a growing number of Senators, throwing her nomination increasingly into doubt. (Feb. 23)

  • Northern Irish Brexit issue is two-way street, says EU's Sefcovic

    Britain must show it is fully using the avenues available under the Brexit divorce deal to minimise trade disruption in Northern Ireland before seeking concessions, a senior EU official said on Tuesday. Britain's exit from the EU's trading orbit in January has created trade barriers between Northern Ireland - which remains in the EU's single market for goods - and the rest of the United Kingdom. Maros Sefcovic, a vice president of the European Commission, said he hoped to learn of British efforts during an online meeting on Wednesday .

  • Perdue ditches Senate run after Trump Mar-a-Lago meeting

    Reports suggest meeting with former president last week ‘did not go well’

  • 'Superman & Lois' showrunner and star paid homage to the superhero's first comic appearance in the series premiere

    Showrunner Todd Helbing and star Tyler Hoechlin tell Insider what it was like paying homage to Superman's early days in the comics and cartoons.

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas