Man shot in South Memphis, police say

A man was critically injured after being shot in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Essex on Dec. 18 just after 7:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to Methodist University in critical condition, police said.

The victim knew the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

No suspect information was released.

