Man shot in south Orlando, detectives investigating

A man was shot Tuesday morning in south Orlando and was taken to the hospital. Now, deputies are left looking for a suspect.

The shooting occurred at around 3:48 a.m. when the victim was followed by the suspect at Chancellor Drive near the Orlando Central Parkway intersection, said Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The man told deputies that he heard shots fired and was hit while he was in his car, according to OCSO’s Lt. Yuri Melich. The man drove about two miles to a Publix Super Markets shopping center at John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard, Melich said.

He then called friends and family, who called 911.

When deputies arrived, they had the man transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center under a trauma alert, Melich said.

Detectives are still investigating the Chancellor Drive scene and have not released any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.