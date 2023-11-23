Man shot in South Sacramento on Thanksgiving

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting in a South Sacramento neighborhood on Thursday.

At 12:20 p.m., police said a shooting was reported in the 100 block of Summer Stroll Circle. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, who transported himself to the hospital.

According to police, one residence and multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire.

The motive of what led up to the shooting is not known and officers are still investigating the scene.

