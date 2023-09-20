Man shot at South Union and Rexland Drive

Sep. 19—The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of a man near South Union Avenue and Rexland Drive.

The man, described as being in his 50s, suffered traumatic injuries at about 10:13 a.m. Tuesday and was taken to a hospital, according to a KCSO news release.

KCSO described the suspects as Hispanic men, 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 180 pounds. One suspect was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans and was armed with a rifle. The second suspect was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

They fled in a white Chevrolet Pickup with chrome rims.

KCSO asks that anyone with information to call 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.