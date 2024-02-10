Man shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot in Southeast D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

MPD responded to the 1800 block of Alabama Ave. S.E. at about 12:32 p.m. for the report of a shooting. There, they found a man who’d been shot – he was conscious and breathing.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

