Man shot in Southeast DC, police looking for suspect

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Southeast, D.C.

Police received a call at about 3:04 p.m. about a shooting in the 1500 block of Alabama Ave., SE. There, a man had been shot but was reportedly conscious and breathing.

Police said to look out for a grey Infinity, which was “occupied (2) times” and armed with a handgun.

The car was last seen fleeing toward 13th St. and Alabama Ave., SE.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.

