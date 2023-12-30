Man shot in Southeast DC, police looking for suspect
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Southeast, D.C.
Police received a call at about 3:04 p.m. about a shooting in the 1500 block of Alabama Ave., SE. There, a man had been shot but was reportedly conscious and breathing.
Police said to look out for a grey Infinity, which was “occupied (2) times” and armed with a handgun.
Red Line Metro service to be restored 1 day early
The car was last seen fleeing toward 13th St. and Alabama Ave., SE.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.