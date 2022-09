Sep. 14—A 41-year-old man was shot Tuesday night in southeast Reading, police said.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Muhlenberg Street. The victim was taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital and was expected to survive, police said.

A suspect is in custody, and there is no ongoing danger to the public, officials said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.