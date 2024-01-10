Man shot in southeast Stockton ID'd as Ralph White, 20

A man killed in a triple shooting in southeast Stockton on Saturday has been identified as 20-year-old Ralph White, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner said.

"He's a real nice young man," said former city councilman Ralph Lee White, uncle of the younger White's father. He was "trying to get his little family started," he added.

The younger White was shot Saturday afternoon near Julian and South Phelps streets and died at the hospital, according to Stockton police.

The encounter likely happened shortly before 4:30 p.m., when a 911 caller reported the shooting, police said. Two teenagers ages 17 and 19 also suffered nonfatal wounds, police said.

The department released no information about suspects or possible motives — or what may have happened in the moments before the shooting. White's death marks the first reported homicide in Stockton in 2024.

White's shooting was the second daytime shooting in Stockton in less than 30 hours. The day before, two people were injured in gunfire shortly after 1 p.m. near Hammer Lane, police said.

He's also the latest young person lost within a year in a string of shootings around Airport Way and Eighth Street, concentrated in the less than half-square-mile neighborhood between Williams Brotherhood Park and Van Buren Elementary School.

Between March 2023 and January 2024, six people between ages 17 and 40 have been fatally shot in the area. Police haven't gone into detail about what they believe is behind the high homicide rate in the neighborhood.

The 20-year-old is survived by his girlfriend and their infant daughter, Ralph Lee White said.

"He got a new baby, and they got an apartment, and he was doing real good," the ex-councilman said.

"He's really a very good kid."

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record athttps://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Man shot in southeast Stockton homicide identified as Ralph White, 20