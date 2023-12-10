Man shot in Southwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot in Southwest D.C. on Saturday night.

MPD said that at about midnight, it responded to the 300 block of Maple Drive for the report of a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was conscious and breathing.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

