Man shot in Southwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot in Southwest D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that at about 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of First St. for a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was conscious and breathing.

The man was transported to the hospital.

