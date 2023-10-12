Man shot in southwest Fresno in critical condition, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting that officers say left a man in critical condition in southwest Fresno on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 300 block of East Jensen Avenue and Walnut Avenue at around 12 p.m. following around 23 shots reported by ShotSpotter. When officers arrived they found a man in his early 20s with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Officials say he was transported to the hospital and was last reported in critical condition.

Detectives have begun investigating the scene and gathering more information.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 559-621-7000 or the Crime Stoppers line at 559-498-STOP.

