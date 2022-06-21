Man shot in southwest Memphis, officials say

A shooting in southwest Memphis left one man in the hospital late Monday night.

The shooting happened at 643 W. Raines Rd.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the shooting came in just after 10 p.m.

The man was taken to Regional One.

His condition was not released.

No possible suspect information was released.

Call Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH with tips.

