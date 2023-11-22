Man shot by Spokane Valley Deputy remains in serious condition a week later

Nov. 21—The 30-year-old man shot by a Spokane Valley Sheriff Deputy last week remained hospitalized in serious condition Tuesday.

The Washington State Patrol, which is investigating the shooting, identified the man as Dallas L. Robinson.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on the 6800 block of East 10th Avenue, according to a sheriff's office news release. Robinson had a domestic violence warrant for his arrest and a no-contact order prohibiting him from contacting the victim.

The sheriff's office said Robinson left the residence and returned with a gun.

Deputy Anthony Gosline, 28, detained the man and at some point shot Robinson, Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis said outside the scene last week.

Robinson was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, where he has remained for the past week.

Deputies saw a firearm near the location where Robinson fell to the ground after being shot, deputies said.

Robinson does not appear to have any felony criminal history in Spokane, but he had two misdemeanor domestic violence cases in Spokane County District Court that began in March.

In July, Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence assault. He was sentenced to credit with time served and 24 months of probation, along with the requirements to complete a domestic violence perpetrator evaluation, not contact the victim, and not possess dangerous weapons.

Gosline was placed on administrative leave while the Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team, led by WSP in this case, investigates.