Man shot in Springfield, hospitalized by medical helicopter

A man was shot in Springfield then flown to an Ohio State University hospital Monday evening.

The Springfield Police Department and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched near the intersection of East National Road and North Bird Road at 10:49 p.m. on reports of a shooting, a Springfield Police lieutenant said.

They found a man shot in the arm. The man reportedly was shot in the 2500 block of East Main Street, then drove himself to the intersection of East National Road and North Bird Road where he called 911 for help.

The man was transported to an Ohio State University hospital in a medical helicopter for non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect was taken into custody or arrested.

The Springfield Police lieutenant claimed that the suspect was still on the loose. There was no description of the shooter or any vehicles that they might have used.

The Springfield Police Department led the investigation into the shooting.

We will update you as we learn more.