Man shot at St. Marys apartment complex

Jun. 18—A man was shot in a St. Marys apartment complex Tuesday.

Police responded to a call at 2:03 p.m. after receiving a call about shots fired at the Cumberland Oaks Apartments complex.

While officers were en route, they learned a male subject had bee shot in the vicinity of complex's office.

Officers found Ta Reak Anrmi Hansaan McGriff sitting in a chair in the foyer of a complex building with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in his right arm.

He was given medical aid at the scene before being transported to a St. Marys hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

A preliminary investigation found the victim had been in a verbal altercation with two individuals.

The suspect, 24 year-old, Adnate' Chappell Seay, met the group, began to strike McGriff in the face with a pistol causing facial injuries, then shot him in the arm, before fleeing the area on foot, police said.

Seay met with investigators at the St. Marys Police Department, where he was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery.

The investigation is still ongoing.