Man shot in St. Paul's North End dies

A man who was shot Sunday night in St. Paul's North End neighborhood died several hours later at a hospital, according to police.

His death marks the 12th homicide of the year in St. Paul, compared with nine at this time last year, said spokesman Steve Linders.

"Twelve is an unsettling number," Linders said. "Our hearts go out for the man who lost his life and his loved ones."

Police found the man about 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the Foundry Pub on the 1200 block of Jackson Street suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived. The man, believed to be in his 40s, was taken to Regions Hospital and underwent surgery. He died about 5:45 a.m. Monday, Linders said.

It was not clear if the victim had been in the bar, Linders said.

Investigators are gathering video from cameras in the area and continue to search for witnesses to "piece things together," Linders said.

Linders said he was not sure if any weapons had been found, but it is believed the victim's vehicle was stolen after he was shot.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made, Linders said.

Anybody with information can call 651-266-5650 or submit a tip to crimestoppersmn.org.

