Man shot in St. Petersburg, police say

Kathryn Varn, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

A man was shot and hospitalized with critical injuries Monday morning in St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg police responded about 7:15 a.m. to 4114 Fairfield Ave. S, just south of Fairmount Park Elementary School, the agency said in a news release. Officers have a person in custody who they are questioning.

The agency did not release the names of the person who was shot or the person in custody, nor did it say what led to the shooting.

Monday’s shooting is the latest incident in a string of violence in St. Petersburg. The agency has recorded 14 homicides so far this year, already approaching last year’s total of 15. More than a dozen people have died in shootings.

The latest victim was Tedarrell Davenport, 30, who was shot and killed Saturday near Gibbs High School. Police said the shooting was a homicide but have not arrested anyone.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

