Man who shot stepdaughter, self, was previously arrested on domestic violence charge

A Port Orange man police said fatally shot himself after shooting his stepdaughter at an apartment on Thursday had a troubled past that included a previous domestic violence arrest, according to court records.

In a report released by Port Orange police, the shooter in Thursday's domestic violence case was identified as Eric Otieno, 49.

Port Orange police arrested Otieno in November 2015 after his stepdaughter reported that he hit her in the face and smashed her cell phone during a domestic disturbance, court records show. It is not certain if it was the same stepdaughter as the shooting victim.

The name of the stepdaughter who was shot was redacted in the report that police released on Thursday's shooting. A Port Orange police spokesman did not immediately respond Monday to a News-Journal's query asking for confirmation of the shooting victim's name.

Gunshots in apartment

On Thursday, Port Orange police said they were called to the Sanctuary at West Port apartments at 5400 Coraci Blvd. where someone reported a person had been shot.

When officers knocked on the door of a unit they heard two gunshots in a neighboring apartment, the report states. When police entered the apartment they found Otieno with a gunshot wound to the head lying on a couch, police said.

Otieno was rushed to Halifax Health Medical Center where he died, police said.

A witness told police she heard the first gunshot and a woman screaming. A second witness found the stepdaughter at the bottom of the stairs suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. That witness drove the gunshot victim to the emergency room, police said.

Last Thursday, Port Orange police said the stepdaughter was listed in stable condition. No update on her condition was available on Monday.

Arrested for hitting stepdaughter

In November 2015 Port Orange police arrested Otieno and charged him with battery.

In that case, police responded to an Oak Breeze Avenue home in Port Orange where a stepdaughter reported that her stepfather, who had been out drinking all day, came home and hit her in the face, court records show.

An intoxicated Otieno was cooking and got angry after he could not find the garlic and started yelling at a younger daughter, court records show.

The stepdaughter then went into the kitchen and told her stepfather to stop yelling at the younger child, police said.

Otieno then started yelling at the stepdaughter, grabbed her cell phone, and smashed it. He then grabbed her by her T-shirt but she freed herself and she started walking toward the door. The stepfather then punched his stepdaughter in the face, court records show.

Injunction for protection

Otieno had multiple citations for driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, and driving with no tag. He has also been arrested for DUIs, including a case where he was found passed out in his car in a turn lane on Beville Road.

In November 2008, a man petitioned for an injunction for protection against Otieno. The court denied the petition on Nov. 12, 2008.

