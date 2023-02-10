Man shot steps from Times Square as ‘stampede of people’ run for their lives

A man was shot and critically wounded steps from Times Square on Thursday as terrified bystanders scattered, police and witnesses said.

Gunfire rang out near the corner of W. 44rd St. and Eighth Avenue outside a Shake Shack location around 5:35 p.m., cops and witnesses said.

“There was a stampede of people trying to get away,” witness Will Colon told the Daily News.

A man, who police are still working to identify, was shot in the torso. He staggered about a block south before he collapsed, witnesses told The News.

“It was a couple young dudes who shot him,” said Colon. “His body was laid right out on the sidewalk. He was face-up shaking.”

Two gunmen took off on foot south down Eight Ave. and made a right turn onto W. 43rd St., sources said.

“It didn’t look like he was going to make it,” Colon said of the victim.

Medics rushed him to Mount Sinai West in critical condition, police said.

Police were still working to track down the shooters early Thursday night.

This is a developing story.