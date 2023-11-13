Man shot in Stinesville; police seek neighbor as suspect

Police are seeking a Stinesville man suspected of intentionally shooting a neighbor in the buttocks early Monday.

Bret Sherrow, 64, who lives on West Walnut Street in Stinesville, is the suspect in an early-morning shooting that reportedly happened in the town. Police learned of the incident when the victim arrived at IU Health Bloomington Hospital with a gunshot wound to his butt, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office news release.

Sherrow is described at 5-foot-10 and weighing 200 pounds. The news release said he could be armed and dangerous; anyone who sees him should call the sheriff's office dispatch at 812-349-2781.

On Monday, Monroe Circuit Judge Mary Ellen Diekhoff issued a warrant for Sherrow to be arrested on a felony charge of battery by means of a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $5,500.

A witness to the shooting drove the victim to the hospital. Both reported being at the victim’s property in Stinesville gathering items when Sherrow, whom they know, appeared.

"The victim saw the suspect pull a gun out and then place it in his pocket," the news release said. The man who was shot said he retrieved pepper spray from his pocket when Sherrow shoved him "and tried to spray the suspect but it didn’t work."

The victim said Sherrow was fumbling in his pocket for the gun, so he took off running, heard a gun fire, then realized he had been hit.

His condition wasn't available Monday afternoon.

