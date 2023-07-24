Man shot in the stomach at Atlanta convenience store, police say

A man who was shot shortly after midnight at an Atlanta convenience store is recovering in the hospital.

At around 12:23 a.m. on Monday, Atlanta police responded to the Yellow Food Mart at 911 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW in reference to a shooting.

Officers found a man in his early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was conscious and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment where he is in stable condition.

Police say surveillance video shows the man exiting the store and having a brief altercation with the suspect before the suspect pulled a gun and shot him one time.

The suspect then ran from the scene.

Investigators are interviewing the victim to try and determine more information.

The investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: