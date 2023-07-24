Man shot in the stomach at Atlanta convenience store, police say
A man who was shot shortly after midnight at an Atlanta convenience store is recovering in the hospital.
At around 12:23 a.m. on Monday, Atlanta police responded to the Yellow Food Mart at 911 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW in reference to a shooting.
Officers found a man in his early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
He was conscious and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment where he is in stable condition.
Police say surveillance video shows the man exiting the store and having a brief altercation with the suspect before the suspect pulled a gun and shot him one time.
The suspect then ran from the scene.
Investigators are interviewing the victim to try and determine more information.
The investigation is ongoing.
