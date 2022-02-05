Man shot in stomach during fight at Brooklyn party

A man was shot twice early Saturday after a fight broke out at a Brooklyn party, police said.

The victim, 31, was attending a celebration inside Kingz Secret Gem, a rental hall on Flatbush Ave. near Fillmore Ave. in Mill Basin, when he got into an argument with another man around 3:30 a.m.

The shooter pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the victim twice in the stomach, police said.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital where he was expected to recover. The gunman ran off and no arrests have been made.

Police were scouring the area for surveillance footage to help identify the shooter.

It was the second time a shooting has broken out at a southern Brooklyn event space in recent weeks.

On Jan. 13, Shawn Jeffrey, a local DJ who goes by the handle Shawn J, was one of four victims wounded when violence erupted at the weekly “Dream Wednesdays” party inside the E&R Rental Hall on E. 92nd St. near Remsen Ave. in Canarsie.

Jeffrey was trying to calm the outraged gunman when he was shot in the head, cops said. He died of his wounds two days later. The triggerman was still at large Saturday.