Man shot in stomach outside Beech Island apartments

One person is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday morning in Aiken County.

At about 12:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported shots fired on the 5000 block of Westminster Way in Beech Island.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies found a man outside the apartment building who was shot in the stomach, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

While searching for other victims, deputies found that multiple rounds struck the apartment building, according to the release.

There is no suspect description at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can send information to the website message center at www.aikencountysheriff.net.

