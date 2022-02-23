Man shot in the stomach at Richland hotel. Police still searching for the gunman

Richland police are looking for the suspect in a Tuesday night shooting at a hotel off Highway 240 and Columbia Center Boulevard.

Police and firefighters were called to the WoodSpring Suites at 1370 Tapteal Drive about 9:45 p.m. after a man was shot in the stomach, according to dispatch reports.

It’s unclear if the man was shot inside a room or outside of the hotel.

When officers arrived at the scene, the shooter and the wounded man had already left.

The wounded man turned up at a local hospital where he underwent surgery, Richland police said on a Facebook post. He is in stable condition.

Richland police were joined by other officers as they searched the area for information that could lead to the shooter. Detectives also collected evidence from the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to either contact the Richland Police Department at 509-942-7340 or the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.