Man shot in stomach in Springfield, taken to hospital

Sep. 28—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the stomach late Monday in Springfield.

Police and medics responded to a house in the 300 block of Glenn Avenue at 9:55 p.m. on a report of a shooting, according to Springfield Police Division dispatch records.

Emergency crews found the man, who had been shot but refused to speak to police about the shooting, dispatchers said.

The man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.